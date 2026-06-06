Two wars, economic unrest, midterm elections, and we’re only in June of 2026. Let’s not forget the recent dip in the stock market as Iran continues to provoke an escalation of the current war. Let's not forget the current vote counting going on in the once Golden State.

However, one state, not California, continues to attract thousands.

Idaho thrives, attracting more businesses employing native and future Idahoans. Idaho, Texas, Arizona, and Florida are experiencing rapid growth from the once-Golden State exodus.

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Idahoans, known for their warm and welcoming nature, embrace newcomers while upholding traditional American values. Their love for the country is evident, and they are not in favor of big-government liberals trying to take control of their lives.

If you're moving from California to Idaho and you're a liberal, you'll find a place in Boise. Idaho's capital city, home to a progressive mayor and her policies, is a melting pot of political views.

While Democrats hold a small minority in the Idaho House and Senate, Republicans primarily run Idaho cities. Idaho's political landscape, with its dominant Republican Party, is diverse.

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If you don't like guns, Idaho is not for you. If you're a gun grabber, you'll be shocked to see many Idahoans proudly wearing their firearms openly without the need for a permit. Gem State gun owners may conceal their guns without a license.

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The traffic in Idaho's major cities can't rival the frustration of Los Angeles, San Francisco, San Diego, or other California cities. Traffic in the Treasure Valley continues to increase, frustrating many Idaho residents.

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Idahoans do not like dope smokers, flag burners, or friends of Gavin Newsom. Unlike California liberals, most folks in the Gem State love the police and continue to support them. There is no defund-the-police movement here.

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When you move to Idaho, you'll see many American flags. Idahoans proudly show their patriotism and love for America. You'll also see many Trump flags, as he is the state's most popular politician.

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Unlike Gavin Newsom, President Trump loves Idaho Governor Brad Little.

30 Most Expensive Idaho Cities in 2026 Did your city make the list? Gallery Credit: Shannon Buccola

Friendliest Cities in America 2 Idaho cities made the list. Gallery Credit: Shannon Buccola