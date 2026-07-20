We are currently in a heat cycle that happens every year in the Gem State. For most of us, we dread going outside because, even though it’s a dry heat, it’s still very hot. Extreme heat leads to heat exhaustion and other health problems. Some folks sadly do not recognize the early signs of heat problems, which could lead to heat stroke.

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How To Avoid Going To The Hospital

No one wants to go to the hospital if it can be avoided. Experts tell us to stay inside and hydrate, hydrate, and hydrate. But if you have to work outside, how do you protect yourself? Let’s also remind you that due to the western wildfires, our air quality is not very good.

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Can you imagine what it was like in Idaho before we had air conditioning? Once again, our hot weather is a massive business boon to the HVAC industry.

Don't Forget Your Animals!

Let's not forget are beloved animals from dogs and cats to our agriculture animals like cows, chickens, and goats. You don't have to be an meteorologist to understand that animals need to be inside and if not inside properly placed in shaded areas along with plenty of water.

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The Dangers For Kids and Pets in Cars

The Gem State heat wave can be a killer to both kids and animals left inside hot cars. It maybe nice to take our four legged furry family members with us on the road, but for safety's sake, keep them at home.

We'd like to make it through this summer season without losing children and animals to avoidable neglect.

18 Totally Free Boise Area Splash Pads Where Kids Can Beat the Heat Looking for a fun place to take the kids once the weather warms up? Here's a comprehensive guide to splash pads in Boise and the surrounding areas! Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart

10 Easy Ways to Help Your Air Conditioner Beat the Heat Before you panic if your AC seems to be running nonstop, try these simple tips that can help keep your home cooler and even lower your electric bill. Gallery Credit: Unsplash/TSM