Brian Kohberger, who admitted to killing four University of Idaho students, wants a do-over. The convicted killer, who pleaded guilty to avoid the death penalty, tells the New York Times he’s innocent.

The killings and trial sadly captured the attention of the nation and the world. The plea deal that allowed Mr. Kohberger to spend the rest of his life in the state prison in Kuna, Idaho, caused many to question why the prosecutors would cut a deal.

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Sadly, many media outlets have tried to get an interview with Mr. Kohberger. The interview with the New York Times is the first. His incarceration has attracted headlines due to his alleged complaints about the facilities and treatment from fellow inmates.

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Don't Forget The Victims

Let’s not forget the victims who were killed as they slept in their home in Moscow, Idaho. The world and their families continue to mourn Madison Mogen, 21, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, and Xana Kernodle, 20, as well as Kernodle's boyfriend, Ethan Chapin, 20.

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What Did He Say To The New York Times?

You'll read the statement below which will outrage most folks in Idaho and worldwide. Mr. Kohberger's arrest was the result of a national manhunt. He was found in Pennsylvania at his parent's home.

New York Times:

“My actual innocence is my truth, and the plea, hinged on by false promises and blatant disinformation, MUST be withdrawn,” Mr. Kohberger said in a statement provided to The Times on Sunday night. He reiterated in a phone call from prison in Idaho that he had an “absolute claim of innocence.”

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Why A New Trial?

Many will speculate that his conditions in Kuna have caused him to go public. However, if there was a new trial, Idaho prosecutors will put the death penalty back on the table. Crime reporters say this story is more about the admitted killer's ego than a plea for help.

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Will Kohberger Return for Trial #2?

That outcome appears unlikely as the state paid a lot of money for his first trial and his protection. The outcome is this story will outrage the families of the victims and anyone with a sense of decency.

The Idaho Murders: Netflix to Release Documentary This has been considered one of the worst crimes in modern history. Now, Netflix will be covering it. Gallery Credit: Credit: Mateo, 103.5 KISS FM

Idaho Murder Suspect Bryan Kohberger Sentenced to Life in Prison An emotional hearing took place at the Ada County Courthouse on Wednesday morning, July 23rd Gallery Credit: Photos Courtesy: Kyle Green, AP Pool