Kohberger Calls Himself Innocent In His First Prison Interview
Don't Forget The Victims
What Did He Say To The New York Times?
You'll read the statement below which will outrage most folks in Idaho and worldwide. Mr. Kohberger's arrest was the result of a national manhunt. He was found in Pennsylvania at his parent's home.
Why A New Trial?
Many will speculate that his conditions in Kuna have caused him to go public. However, if there was a new trial, Idaho prosecutors will put the death penalty back on the table. Crime reporters say this story is more about the admitted killer's ego than a plea for help.
Will Kohberger Return for Trial #2?
That outcome appears unlikely as the state paid a lot of money for his first trial and his protection. The outcome is this story will outrage the families of the victims and anyone with a sense of decency.
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Gallery Credit: Credit: Mateo, 103.5 KISS FM
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Gallery Credit: Mateo, 103.5 KISS FM