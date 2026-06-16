It’s time for Idaho’s Snake River Stampede, and this year promises to be the biggest one yet. Before we get to the big dance, there are some items that you can’t bring to the Ford Idaho Center. Continue reading to find out so you won’t have to take the long walk back to your call.

Why Go To The Snake River Stampede?

First off, one of the most important benefits of the Snake River Stampede is that it’s one of the only indoor rodeos in the country. We believe it’s the only indoor rodeo in Idaho, certainly the biggest in the state.

KEVIN MILLER High Kicks!

Why is it important that the rodeo is indoors? The temperatures are expected to climb into the high 90s this week. (It is Idaho, and you know the heat is on the way!)

An indoor environment allows the crowd, contestants, and especially the animals, to avoid the heat and dust.

KEVIN MILLER Time to go to work!

The action rivals anything you’ll see across the country. The stampede is one of the 10 largest rodeos in the country.

KEVIN MILLER KEVIN MILLER

Inside doesn’t mean less action; you’ll see bull riding, bronco busting, roping, and everything associated with Western skills and values. The opening of the rodeo is a powerful blend of prayer and patriotism.

Are you a fan of the Yellowstone television show? Or perhaps the spinoffs like Marshalls or The Dutton Ranch? If you love watching the western life on the little or big screen, the action in Nampa rivals anything produced in Hollywood, but it's real in Nampa.

20 Items Banned By The Snake River Stampede and the Ford Idaho Center According to the prohibited items section of their website, these items are banned from the Ford Idaho Center and Amphitheater. Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart

More Behind the Scenes Photos from the Snake River Stampede! Gallery Credit: KEVIN MILLER