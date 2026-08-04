Football season kicks off this week with the annual NFL Hall of Fame Game on Thursday night from Canton, Ohio.

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The game will be broadcast on NBC. Once the NFL preseason is underway, it won’t be long before college football season begins.

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Boise State opened fall practice this week, and along with a new team, the Broncos are in the newly rebuilt Pac-12 Conference. Several teams left the Mountain West Conference resulting in lawsuits and counter lawsuits with millions of dollars on the line.

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Today both conferences announced they have reached an agreement avoiding litigation. One of the main reasons to avoid litigation is both sides would have to disclose secretive internal emails with no guarantee of success.

The Mountain West Conference, the Pac-12 Conference, Boise State University, Colorado State University, Utah State University, and The Board of Trustees of the California State University for the benefit of San Diego State University and California State University, Fresno have reached final agreements to settle all pending litigation among the parties.

With these matters concluded, the conferences and institutions can move forward with certainty and focus on serving their student-athletes, campuses, fans, and communities.

Unlike the Big 10 or the SEC, neither the Pac 12 or Mountain West have unlimited financial resources. A settlement allows both conferences to either collect their cash and move one.

Boise State's expectations are once again at the highest levels. Most experts have predicted them to win the only college football playoff spot for the Group of 6.

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The Broncos opened the season against Oregon at Autzen. The Ducks are one of the few teams favored to win the national title.

The 10 Most Important Moments in Boise State Football History Gallery Credit: Marco

Maddux Madsen He just got a major mention from ESPN. Gallery Credit: Shannon Buccola