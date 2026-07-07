The insanity and passion begin next week as our long national withdrawal from college football is over. No, there are no games next week, but college football’s long season is officially over.

This week begins media weeks for every major college football conference except for one, which I will get to in a minute.

Which Football Conference is First?

The Big 12 kicks off the majesty, insight, attention, and other attractions with its media days. Once again, Brett Yormark is the first college commissioner to set the tone for this season, along with announcing his latest revenue projections.

Stacy Revere, Getty Images Stacy Revere, Getty Images

The conference has been very aggressive at developing partnerships with the WWE, private equity, and now DR. Pepper. We’ll hear from our neighbors in Utah, BYU, and other western schools not in the Big 10, Mountain West, or the new Pac-12.

Getty Images / Kevin Terrell Getty Images / Kevin Terrell

When Is The Pac-12 Media Days?

Ah, since we’ve mentioned the Pac, will they hold their media days? Front Office Sports was the first to report that college football’s newest conference will not hold a media day. Why?

We’ll share their reason with you in a moment; however, every conference from the Sun Belt to the SEC will have media days.

Getty Images Vizio Fiesta Bowl - Boise State v Arizona

What's The Reason For No Pac-12 Media Days?

Even the Mountain West will be holding a gathering to pump up fans, media, and alumni. Why not the Pac-12? Here’s what Pac-12 senior VP and deputy commissioner Rick Hart told Front Office Sports:

“Traditionally, you spend a lot of money, you bring everybody together for two or three days, you disrupt camp or whatever’s going on,” Hart said. “Maybe you get the media there, maybe you don’t. Maybe you get 72 hours of publicity alongside the other leagues holding media days. It’s pretty noisy. There’s a lot of static. And then everybody moves on.”

So every other football conference can afford to spend money on media days, but not the Pac-12? This disclosure has sparked widespread negative reactions online.

This Move Hurts Boise State The Most!

Boise State is the jewel of the new Pac-12. They're the only team with a national following, winning several Fiesta Bowls, and the highest ranking for a non-power 4 program in the college football playoff.

Getty Images / Michael Hickey Getty Images / Michael Hickey

Media days gets the fans excited due to the extensive local, national, and regional media coverage. This is the last part of the off season, so any comments will be fodder for sports radio, message boards and articles.

The Pac-12 should be proud of its revived league and market, market, market it. In other words, follow the example of the Big 12.

We'll continue to update you on this story as it develops.

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Tom Brady Shows Boise State Major Love on America 250 As American celebrated 250 years over the weekend, the 'GOAT', Tom Brady, ranked his top sporting events...EVER. Boise State made that iconic list. Gallery Credit: Mateo, 103.5 KISS FM