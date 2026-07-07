Pac-12’s Media Day Snub Leaves Boise State in the Dark
Which Football Conference is First?
When Is The Pac-12 Media Days?
Ah, since we’ve mentioned the Pac, will they hold their media days? Front Office Sports was the first to report that college football’s newest conference will not hold a media day. Why?
What's The Reason For No Pac-12 Media Days?
This Move Hurts Boise State The Most!
Boise State is the jewel of the new Pac-12. They're the only team with a national following, winning several Fiesta Bowls, and the highest ranking for a non-power 4 program in the college football playoff.
Media days gets the fans excited due to the extensive local, national, and regional media coverage. This is the last part of the off season, so any comments will be fodder for sports radio, message boards and articles.
The Pac-12 should be proud of its revived league and market, market, market it. In other words, follow the example of the Big 12.
We'll continue to update you on this story as it develops.
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