Dating is ageless, as it can take place at any age. Technology has allowed us to expedite the process of finding that special person. A swipe here and a swipe there have replaced the first-date jitters. Some folks look for relationships, and others have undefined goals and are looking for companionship.

Noam Galai, Getty Images Noam Galai, Getty Images

Can Dating Be Dangerous?

The online world can be both exciting and daunting. Consider how many online scammers work to rob you of your time and resources. We’ve all heard the stories of famous and not-so-famous people being ‘catfished.’ The Boise Police Department is concerned that what may appear to be an innocent online date can turn deadly.

Eugene Gologursky, Getty Images Eugene Gologursky, Getty Images

Boise Police Issue Warning on Online Dating

Although you may think you know someone by communicating with them online or on the phone, it’s impossible to know their intentions. As much as many would like, you can’t run a background check on someone you’re meeting online. Boise Police state that bad things can happen.

"Most people who use dating apps or social media will never experience violence, but taking simple precautions can help protect your safety when meeting someone new," said Boise Police Special Victims Unit Lieutenant Tim Brady.

Leon Neal, Getty Images Leon Neal, Getty Images

A dangerous meeting can lead to harm or sexual violence. Experts state that the victim is not to blame for these crimes against them.

“Technology has changed how people meet and how harm can happen. Online dating has created new opportunities for connection, but it can also introduce situations that become dangerous. Raising awareness about these risks is a community responsibility. At the Center, we provide trauma‑informed services, safety planning, forensic exams, and connections to long‑term resources to support survivors every step of the way,” said Trina Allen, LCSW, Executive Director.

Where You Can Find Help In Ada County

If you or someone you know has been a victim and seeking help, they can call the Ada County Victim Services Center at 208‑577‑4400.

Boise Police shares safe dating tips.

Boise Police Dating Safety Tips How To Keep Yourself Safe From The Predators Gallery Credit: KEVIN MILLER

America's Safest and Most Dangerous States for Online Dating You can never be too careful when doing anything on the internet, but dating requires a specific kind of skepticism. Internet dating opens users up to a wide variety of scams, crimes, and diseases. Which states are the safest? Let's take a look as we dive into PrivacyJournal.net's ranking of America's Safest and Most Dangerous States for Online Dating, starting with the nation's safest state. For full methodology, see the link in America's Most Dangerous State to Date online. Gallery Credit: Scott Clow