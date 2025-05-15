The Gem State is an outlier compared to most states in the Union. Its location and geography have inspired many stories of adventure and mystery.

Lately, Idaho has become known as the True Crime hub of America. The trials of Chad Daybell and his wife, Lori Daybell, have attracted international attention.

The eyes of the world will be on the Ada County Courthouse in less than two months as Brian Kohberger goes on trial for the four murders of the University of Idaho students.

Crime gets the headlines worldwide. However, in the Gem State, Idahoans love and support law enforcement. This week is National Police Week, and every week, folks from Boise to Idaho Falls appreciate law enforcement, from local police officers to county sheriff deputies to correction officers.

Thankfully, most of us will never have to know the cost of being a member of Idaho's law enforcement community. The media, quick to attack law enforcement, never highlight the dangers facing our officers.

The job requires police to be at their best when the public is at its worst. Unlike us, law enforcement personnel go to work every day, not knowing if they'll return safely to their homes. Imagine the strain on their families and friends.

Idaho is such a beacon to law enforcement they move here from other states to retire. Whether you're a civilian or Kevin Miller, how many times have you run into a retired law enforcement officer? Idaho is a safe and welcoming states thanks to the men and women of law enforcement.

To all those that wear the badge and those that we've lost, thank you for your sacrifice and God Bless You. A special thank you to the family of Ada County Deputy Tobin Bolter who lost his life serving our state. God Bless!

