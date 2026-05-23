Catch The Memorial Day Flyover At Warhawk Museum
Idaho Honors Its Heroes
The Skies Will Be Filled With Freedom
If you live in Canyon County or near Idaho's most Conservative county, you'll hear the sound of freedom as Nampa's Warhawk Museum gets ready for their Memorial Day Flyover.
The museum is open from 9am-5pm and admission is only $5 on Memorial Day. The Warhawk is the largest or one of the largest military museums in the country. You can see items and memorabilia from America's fight for freedom.
The flyover begins at 10:59am weather permitting.
Warhawk Air Museum's Memorial Flyover Path 2026
Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart
Idaho State Veteran's Cemetery
Monday morning at 10:00am – 11:00am the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery – Boise (located at 10110 N. Horseshoe Bend Rd Boise, will honor the members of the military who gave the ultimate sacrifice. It is a moving ceremony that every American Idaho Patriot should attend.
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