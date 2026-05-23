Memorial Day weekend is upon us in Idaho. To Idahoans, the holiday is all about remembering those who paid the ultimate price for our freedom.

Idaho Honors Its Heroes

Memorial Day honors those who died defending our nation in times of war and peace.

If you’re looking for a way to spend the weekend honoring those who died for us, we’ve compiled a list of free and affordable options to inspire the next great generation of Americans. Idaho is one of the most patriotic states in the union.

Vintage Planes Fly Over Southern California To Honor Vets on Memorial Day Getty Images loading...

Our Veterans Administration Hospital is one of the best in the country.

In Eagle, the Field of Honor runs until May 26th. The event takes place at Reid Merrill Park, 637 E. Shore 26th. The field is lit 24 hours a day until the ceremony is completed. It’s not unusual to see Americans of all ages taking their loved ones to see the majestic flags honoring our heroes. You can find out more here.

The Skies Will Be Filled With Freedom

If you live in Canyon County or near Idaho's most Conservative county, you'll hear the sound of freedom as Nampa's Warhawk Museum gets ready for their Memorial Day Flyover.

The museum is open from 9am-5pm and admission is only $5 on Memorial Day. The Warhawk is the largest or one of the largest military museums in the country. You can see items and memorabilia from America's fight for freedom.

The flyover begins at 10:59am weather permitting.

Warhawk Air Museum's Memorial Flyover Path 2026 If the weather is good on Monday, May 26 you'll see several vintage fighter planes fly over these cemeteries, parks and medical facilities! Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart

Idaho State Veteran's Cemetery

Monday morning at 10:00am – 11:00am the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery – Boise (located at 10110 N. Horseshoe Bend Rd Boise, will honor the members of the military who gave the ultimate sacrifice. It is a moving ceremony that every American Idaho Patriot should attend.

7 Free Activities To Do Memorial Day Weekend Spring is here Boise and so is Memorial Day. Gallery Credit: Shannon Buccola