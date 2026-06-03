We are less than one month from celebrating the 250th birthday of the United States of America.

For older Americans, memories of the bicentennial resonate as the day approaches America 250. A lot has changed in Idaho and our country since 1976. Can you imagine what Idaho was like in 1976?

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President Trump has committed significant resources to acknowledging our country’s rich and prosperous history.

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For the first time ever, the White House grounds will host a UFC fight as part of America 250 and the president’s birthday.

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In addition to the UFC Fight, the president will hold a national fair along with a huge rally. He has promised the world's largest fireworks show on July Fourth. However, there is one proposal that has everyone talking, and it has to do with your money.

A Special Bill Honoring America

We're not talking legislation, we're talking about new currency. Some want a special $250 bill that would have the president's portrait.

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As expected, both sides off a lot shots. We asked you what you thought about a special President Trump $250 bill. Here's what you told us:

Read What Idahoans Are Saying About A Trump $250 Bill Idahoans Sound of on Trump $250 Bill Gallery Credit: KEVIN MILLER

Idaho is one of the most Trump supporting states in the nation. Most Idahoans continue to support the president despite the war and the economy.

We'll continue you to update you on this story if and when this bill goes to printing.

Friendliest Cities in America 2 Idaho cities made the list. Gallery Credit: Shannon Buccola