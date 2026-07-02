Do you believe in aliens from another planet? Are we alone? Have you ever been a little concerned or scared while walking or driving late at night?

Have you ever seen the shadow people that Art Bell used to describe during his overnight radio show?

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How about watching the classic Close Encounters of the Third Kind? Or the new movie Disclosure Day? Out-of-this-world visitors have been a part of our lives for quite some time; in fact, some say today’s technology is yesterday’s science fiction.

Most Americans grew up watching Star Wars or Star Trek, as science fiction was once the most popular format on television and in movies.

Which Idaho City is #2 For UFO Sightings? Gallery Credit: KEVIN MILLER

WHAT IS A UFO?

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Science fiction is not a new idea. Americans grew up on Buck Rogers and Flash Gordon. Those fictional movies and many others have influenced our views on unidentified flying objects.

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Today, the government refers to them as the UAE, or Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena.

Why change the name? UFOs were too closely associated with science fiction.

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The Trump Administration is taking the issue seriously. How seriously? Take a look at how many images of unexplained flying objects have been released through official government channels.

Have You Seen Them in Idaho?

According to a recent study, by yaycoloringpages, Idaho is one of the top states for UFO or UAE sightings. If you looked at the photos above, you'll see one Idaho city is in the top 5 and it's not a remote one either.

Find Out Where Idaho Ranks For UFO Sightings Gallery Credit: KEVIN MILLER

Are We Alone in the Universe?

Want more information? NASA has a link to help you on your journey of discovery.