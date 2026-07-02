Boise Ranks #2, Idaho #10 in U.S. for UFO Sightings, Data Shows

Boise Ranks #2, Idaho #10 in U.S. for UFO Sightings, Data Shows

Kevin Dietsch, Getty Images
Do you believe in aliens from another planet? Are we alone? Have you ever been a little concerned or scared while walking or driving late at night?
Have you ever seen the shadow people that Art Bell used to describe during his overnight radio show?
Chris Jackson, Getty Images
Chris Jackson, Getty Images
How about watching the classic Close Encounters of the Third Kind? Or the new movie Disclosure Day? Out-of-this-world visitors have been a part of our lives for quite some time; in fact, some say today’s technology is yesterday’s science fiction.
Most Americans grew up watching Star Wars or Star Trek, as science fiction was once the most popular format on television and in movies.

Which Idaho City is #2 For UFO Sightings?

Gallery Credit: KEVIN MILLER

WHAT IS A UFO?

Handout, Getty Images
Handout, Getty Images
Science fiction is not a new idea. Americans grew up on Buck Rogers and Flash Gordon. Those fictional movies and many others have influenced our views on unidentified flying objects.
Andrew Harnik, Getty Images
Andrew Harnik, Getty Images
Today, the government refers to them as the UAE, or Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena.
Why change the name? UFOs were too closely associated with science fiction.
Handout, Getty Images
Handout, Getty Images
The Trump Administration is taking the issue seriously. How seriously? Take a look at how many images of unexplained flying objects have been released through official government channels.

Have You Seen Them in Idaho?

According to a recent study, by yaycoloringpages, Idaho is one of the top states for UFO or UAE sightings. If you looked at the photos above, you'll see one Idaho city is in the top 5 and it's not a remote one either.

Find Out Where Idaho Ranks For UFO Sightings

Gallery Credit: KEVIN MILLER

Are We Alone in the Universe?

Want more information? NASA has a link to help you on your journey of discovery.

LOOK: The states with the most UFO sightings

For each state, we’ve also included details of famous UFO sightings in that state. Of note is that almost three-quarters of all UFO sighting reports in the United States occur between 4 p.m. and midnight, and tend to peak between 9 and 10 p.m. Food for thought next time you're out scoping for alien life. Keep reading to see which states have had the most UFO sightings.

Gallery Credit: Nicole Caldwell & Matt Albasi

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