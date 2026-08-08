Sadly for some and joy for others, the school year is about to begin. We’ll see Treasure Valley public schools return to action soon.

For those keeping score at home, Nampa, West Ada, Caldwell and many others will get rolling beginning next week.

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What Does 'Back To School' Mean For Idahoans?

Back to school means getting the kids ready for another year along with making sure they have the necessary supplies and new clothes. Organizations like the Boise Rescue Mission, Saint Vincent de Paul, and the Idaho Foodbank are organizing drives to take care of those in need.

As our state grows, so do the number of schools. Idaho Education News reports several new schools will open this year. The schools range from new brick and mortar to virtual to charter schools.

5 Totally Wrong Misconceptions About Idaho Schools! Do you agree with these wild Idaho ideas? Gallery Credit: KEVIN MILLER

Idaho continues to be one of the leaders in home school education. Many parents are very concerned about the Woke agenda and do not want their kids exposed to the Woke. The total number of new schools statewide is at least fifteen.

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A Four Day School Week?

We do have a few districts in our area that have gone to a four day school week. Idaho Falls middle and high school students will begin four day school weeks. Advocates claim the reduced school week allows more time for direct study and increased interaction between teachers and students.

School Funding Issues

School funding will continue to be topic A for lawmakers who vote on school funding. The state will educate over 320,000 students this year and we all benefit when education gives a huge return on investment.

Here Are The Confirmed First Days of School For Several of The Treasure Valley’s Largest Districts 2026 Gallery Credit: Cory Mikhals