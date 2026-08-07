It’s hard to believe one of the most violent and viral mass shootings in America was a week ago. A year ago, the tragic murders of three beautiful Idahoans at an In-N-Out in Twin Falls would’ve kept the attention of the nation.

Today, the story is bumped for more news on the Iranian War, the midterms, and who knows what else.

Before we continue, please continue to pray for the victims and their families. Let’s not forget Dale Schultz, 66, of Salt Lake City, Utah; Christopher Claunch, 59, of Hagerman; and Ashley Garibay, 23, of Stockton, California, and those injured by the shooter.

Officials have released a timeline detailing the challenges of dealing with an active shooter amid various unconfirmed reports.

We do have new insight about Jordan Salinas the brave man who put his life on the line exchanging gun fire with the shooter. Mr. Salinas was with his girlfriend on their way to visit some horses. They stopped by In-N-Out seeing the chaos.

“Something outside of what he had anticipated was now unfolding,” Mr. Salinas said in an interview. “As I was watching him and taking shots at him, I could tell that he didn’t know where I was.” He told the New York Times,

Authorities have praised the actions of other Idahoans along with Austin James, a former Twin Falls police officer and former Idaho State Trooper along with an off duty Idaho State Trooper for saving more lives that day.

Sales of firearms and training courses continue to rise as more Idahoans want to be prepared for the dangerous and unexpected.

Twin Falls In-N-Out Burger Progress Pictures There isn't a date set yet for the grand opening, but what do you think about the new restaurant? Will you go as soon as they open or give it a little time to calm down? Gallery Credit: Credit N8 Bird

Ways To Help: Twin Falls Shooting Fundraisers Gallery Credit: Cory Mikhals