Summer is about over in Idaho. It wasn't that long ago that kids were out of school, clamoring for days of sleeping in and summer fun. For most students, teachers, parents, and others, the fun is over on August 13th.

Summer presents challenges for parents who now have to take care of their kids. Some will allow their kids to play video games or binge on Netflix. Others will put their kids to work or send them to summer camp.

Teachers spend the summer relaxing if they can afford it or working another job to compensate for the two to three months of time off. The vacation gear is packed away, although some folks are trying to get in one last trip before the grind.

8 Subjects Idaho Schools Need To Teach For The Upcoming Year While we love and support our teachers, the people of Boise have strong opinions on the things our Idaho schools should be teaching our students. What would you add to the list for kids to learn in the 2023-2024 school year? Gallery Credit: Chris Cardenas

Last year was a challenging year for the West Ada School District as one teacher decided not to follow the district's policy. The controversy overshadowed the work of students and teachers, focusing on what can and can't be displayed in classrooms.

schoolswestada Youtube/West Ada School District loading...

Idaho businesses partner with nonprofits to gather school supplies for those in need. Every student should have an opportunity to learn, and Idahoans continue to step up to help those in need.

Here Are Helpful Tips To Save Money On Back-To-School Shopping CNET's 2023 Back-to-school survey asked shoppers how they were planning to saving on school supplies this fall. Here's what they said. Gallery Credit: Canva

For drivers with or without kids, it's time to look out for students walking to school or getting on and off the bus. Remember, bus drivers have an immense responsibility to protect kids to and from school. Please use caution around those yellow school buses.

So let's enjoy the last week of freedom and prepare for another inspiring and successful school year in Idaho.

40 Ways Idaho Parents Can Celebrate Back-to-School Season With the start of the school year upon us, we're challenging Idaho parents to treat themselves to at least one of the incredible experiences listed below for a job well done all summer long 🙌🏻 Gallery Credit: Ryan Antoinette Valenzuela