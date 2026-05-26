A lot has changed since Don Nelson began his career in local television. Mr. Nelson hangs up the teleprompter and microphone, retiring from Channel 6 this week. He came of age during the golden age of television when local news personalities were the equivalent of Hollywood Stars.

Times were different then, when news groups were locally or regionally owned and distribution made stars, whereas today it’s the stars that have many avenues of distribution.

A Boise Market Legend

Like many Boise television legends, Don Nelson had opportunities to leave Idaho for bigger markets. He inherently understood that other markets are bigger; the Boise market is the best place to share a story and raise a family.

Although he shares the name Don Nelson with the famous NBA coach, Idaho’s Don Nelson focuses on breaking news, charitable stories, the rise of Boise State Football, and other Idaho-based stories.

The Idaho Statesman profiled his career in Boise, which began in 1994. Television news is now thought of as a more transitional business. Reporters do their time in Boise, and then they move on to bigger markets like Portland, Seattle, and New York City.

There may be other folks on television that may come and go, but there is only one Don Nelson. It’s a great blessing to have someone who not only covers the news but lives in the community he covers.

Like many successful television reporters from the golden age, he began his career in radio. We wish him well and look forward to seeing him around the Treasure Valley.

Where Are They Now? Boise TV Anchors Through the Years YouTube is a treasure trove of old Boise news clips! Some of the faces remained regulars in the Treasure Valley, while others moved on to bigger ventures or new careers. Where are the folks that appeared in these clips? We went down the rabbit hole to find out! Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart

Where Are They Now? Boise TV Anchors Through The Years: Part 2 YouTube is a treasure trove of old Boise news clips! Some of the faces remained regulars in the Treasure Valley, while others moved on to bigger ventures or new careers. Where are the folks that appeared in these clips? We went down the rabbit hole to find out! Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart