The fate of the universe was being discussed today in Washington DC. No, the topics didn’t involve Ukraine, Iran, or the Space Force.

The subject brought together the most powerful figures who control millions with an X post or a simple statement.

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World leaders? No, today the Senate Commerce Committee met with former coaches, conference commissioners, and anyone involved in the game.

The debate involved the future of college sports as network money has taken over the sport's beloved history. If you can’t make money, your team is out of the picture.

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What Did We Learn?

In the words of the great Nick Saban, they're are no rules in today's game of college football. The former Alabama coach told the senators that the game has changed due to the escalation of NIL budgets.

The coach issued a concrete example on how much money has been spent yearly on team budgets. In other words, the game has become a mini-NFL without any concern for academic development.

What About A Super League?

Notre Dame Athletic Director Pete Bevacqua explained the concept of a 'Super League.' We believe it would include the Irish and the best teams of the Big 10 and the SEC. Everyone else would be excluded and would have to find their own television revenue models.

Another danger, as Coach Saban mentioned, is if something doesn't change, every nonrevenue Olympic sport will be removed and athletes will have to play at the club level.

Protect College Sport?

Senator Cruz believes the Protect College Sports Act will pass, but there are many questions remaining. Will the law pass the expected lawsuits? What about enforcement? Is it even possible? You can read his entire opening statement here.

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College Football Without the SEC or Big 10?

Both leagues are united against the act. They've threatened to form their own league without any other college football conference. If that were to happen, it would truly test the popularity of those two leagues.

Sadly, without legislation, Boise State, the Pac 12, and others will have a far bleaker future as their success will be defined by the bank account and not on field success.

U.S. News 2026 Ranking of The College of the Pac-12 U.S. News & World Report rankings are based on real outcomes, not game-day vibes. The biggest factors include graduation and retention rates, faculty resources, academic reputation, financial strength, and how well graduates land jobs. So while your college memories might deserve their own leaderboard, this one is all about performance before, during, and after that diploma hits your hand. Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart

Boise State's PAC-12 Debut: 2026 Football Schedule New year, new conference for Boise State football--kickoff times to be determined closer to the season! Gallery Credit: Mateo, 103.5 KISS FM