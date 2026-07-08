Coeur D’Alene’s Famous Lake Visitor Is Performing At The World Cup
Who is the Idahoan That Will Be Performing At The World Cup Halftime Show?
Who Will Be Performing With Mr. Bieber?
A show that will merge the world's greatest entertainers with the best athletes in the world. The audience is expected to be so massive it may dwarf the Super Bowl. ESPN says Madonna, Shakira and BTS will be performing.
Why It Matters?
Sports events are the one unifying factor that streaming and video on demand can't touch. Years ago, there was not choice but to watch television shows live. Today, folks view events view clips on a multiple of platforms. Throw in that the World Cup which happens every four years, and the championship game will be watched by the world.
What it Means to Idaho?
Mr. Bieber, like every Idahoan, is an ambassador of the Gem State. His performance will only elevate the Gem State's place as a sanctuary for the world's rich and famous.
Celebs in Idaho: Bieber, Jenner, Kardashian Enjoy Coeur d'Alene
Gallery Credit: Credit: Mateo, 103.5 KISS FM
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