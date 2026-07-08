The World Cup is coming to an end, but for one Idahoan, it will mark a return to the international stage. This World Cup has drawn massive ratings, so big that the rights to the next one may cost over a billion dollars. Although it will be a challenge to match the attention and intensity of the games in America, Canada, and Mexico.

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Who is the Idahoan That Will Be Performing At The World Cup Halftime Show?

We haven't seen Justin Bieber in Boise, but Idahoans up north consider him a local. The one and only Justin Bieber loves Idaho and loves the lake. It's not unusual to see him and his family, along with others like the Kardashians, the Jenners, and the Wahlbergs, running wild in Coeur d'Alene.

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Who Will Be Performing With Mr. Bieber?

A show that will merge the world's greatest entertainers with the best athletes in the world. The audience is expected to be so massive it may dwarf the Super Bowl. ESPN says Madonna, Shakira and BTS will be performing.

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Why It Matters?

Sports events are the one unifying factor that streaming and video on demand can't touch. Years ago, there was not choice but to watch television shows live. Today, folks view events view clips on a multiple of platforms. Throw in that the World Cup which happens every four years, and the championship game will be watched by the world.

What it Means to Idaho?

Mr. Bieber, like every Idahoan, is an ambassador of the Gem State. His performance will only elevate the Gem State's place as a sanctuary for the world's rich and famous.

Celebs in Idaho: Bieber, Jenner, Kardashian Enjoy Coeur d'Alene Idaho really is becoming Hollywood's great escape! Gallery Credit: Credit: Mateo, 103.5 KISS FM

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