Justin Bieber Reveals He Has Virus That Has Caused Partial Facial Paralysis

Justin Bieber revealed to fans Friday (June 10) that he has been diagnosed with a virus that has left him with a syndrome that causes partial facial paralysis.

The singer shared a video on social media revealing he's been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, which has impacted a nerve in his ear. The nerve damage has caused the right side of his face to become paralyzed.

Referring to the diagnosis "pretty serious," the video shows that the pop star is currently unable to blink one of his eyes. He can also only smile using one side of his mouth and one of his nostrils cannot move.

"There's full paralysis on this side of my face," he explains, apologizing to fans who may have been frustrated by a recent string of concert cancellations.

Watch his full video message below:

"IMPORTANT PLEASE WATCH. I love you guys and keep me in your prayers," he captioned the video upload.

Treatment for the condition includes various facial exercises, which Bieber is practicing.

The singer is currently taking time off work to "rest, relax" and focus on getting better. "I'm going to get better," he promises in the clip. "It's going to be okay. I have hope and I trust God."

Back in March, Bieber's wife Hailey was diagnosed with a blood clot in the brain that caused a small stroke.