No one likes to be scammed. It’s one of the biggest fears we all have. You get a notice, an email, a text, or a phone call, and BAM, someone has drained your bank account or stolen your identity. Sadly, that is happening more and more these days.

Idaho's Attorney General's Warning

Idaho’s Attorney General Raul Labrador warns Idahoans of the latest criminal scams that could cost you immensely. This time around, the scammers are posing as Wells Fargo financial investigators. (It would make sense; how many of us would question someone claiming to be a financial investigator?)

What Was The Scheme?

The scheme involves the scammer soliciting victims to withdraw their hard-earned cash and send it to the bad guys. The belief was that the money ($14,000) was sent to Florida for safekeeping. Thankfully, the person contacted the attorney general’s office when something didn’t seem right.

Heather Diehl, Getty Images Heather Diehl, Getty Images

The dedicated employees at the Consumer Protection Division worked with the victim and UPS to stop the transaction from happening which saved the victim $14,000.

“I’m grateful for the quick action of my investigators at the Consumer Protection Division,” said Attorney General Labrador. “They work hard to protect Idaho families from scams every day through education and awareness, but it’s rare to stop a crime in progress, especially of this magnitude. It’s always easier to prevent a scam than it is to financially recover from one.”

How To Avoid Getting Scammed

The attorney general's office shared some important guidelines on how not to be scammed or taken advantage of. They say to you should never give out your personal information, never click on unknown text or email links, and if you're asked to pay with cryptocurrency, gift cards, money orders, or to mail large amounts of cash, that's always a big red flag for fraud.

Tip Not To Get Scammed In Idaho Police from the Hudson Valley offered tips on how all New Yorkers can avoid getting scammed.

7 Devastating Scams Idaho Seniors Need to Be Aware Of Gallery Credit: Ryan Antoinette Valenzuela