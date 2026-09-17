We live in America's fastest-growing state. Our roads are overcrowded, and we can’t build enough schools to keep up with the massive number of students enrolling in Gem State schools, except in Idaho’s largest city and capital, Boise. That’s right, Boise schools can’t keep students in their classrooms.

Photo by National Cancer Institute on Unsplash woman standing in front of children

Why Is The Boise School District Losing Students?

Idaho Education News reports that the loss of students was no surprise, and it follows a trend. Although that’s hard for most of us to comprehend considering most Treasure Valley schools are struggling with too many kids and not enough classrooms. The district lost almost 700 students this year.

Photo by Ivan Aleksic on Unsplash empty classroom with desks and chalkboard

Could fewer people be having children? However, with the Micron project, more folks are moving to Idaho, and Boise would be their top pick. Housing remains a crisis, so once again, why are our parents and students leaving Idaho’s most populated city?

Are Other Idaho School Districts Shrinking or Growing?

The district has faced lawsuits over employees, bathrooms, and other controversies. Idaho Education News looked at the exit data of those that left. The majority of those who left transferred to another public school district or a charter school.

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West Ada and other neighboring school districts continue to seek more funding for additions and news schools due to increased demand. Charter schools continue to grow in popularity in the Gem State. The New York Times looked at the changing education dynamics in our state.

The Dynamics of Boise Education

Boise politicians tout themselves as being independent of the influence state politics. However, Boise politics tend to alienate those of who love traditional American values. Parents leave the system either geographically or move on to home schooling.

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