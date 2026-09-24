It’s week three of the NFL season. Do you know where your former Boise State Broncos are playing this week? We’ve given you an exclusive look at the battle of the big Broncos featuring Kellen Moore and Ashton Jeanty. Need the details? Read the story here.

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Several former Broncos will be highlighted this Sunday including a few Super Bowl Champions. No word on whether or not Boise State Head Coach Spencer Danielson will be cheering for one team over the other.

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Seattle Seahawks vs Washington Commanders Fox 11am

The game features three former Broncos. Playing for the Seahawks are Demarcus Lawrence and George Holani. The running back continues to contribute the Super Bowl Champion offense and special teams by playing a career-high 35 total snaps, tallying 18 on offense and 17 on special teams.

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Mr. Lawrence produced a quarterback hurry and pass breakup on Arizona’s opening play of the second half, finishing the game with 31 total snaps. For Washington, Bates started at tight end and played 36 total snaps in Washington’s 37-20 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. He has made 38 career starts for the Commanders.

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Buffalo Bills vs Los Angeles Chargers

The Bills will feature Bronco great Khalil Shakir who is on fire once again this year. Mr. Shakir caught three passes for 38 yards in Buffalo’s 41-31 win over the Detroit Lions. The Bill are rolling and the Chargers are desperate.

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Detroit Lions vs New York Jets

Ahmed Hassanein was inactive in Detroit’s 41-31 loss to the Buffalo Bills. But continues to impress the Lions staff with his talent and unmatched drive.

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Denver vs Los Angeles Rams

Two former Broncos, JL Skinner and Kage Casey, are current Denver Broncos. Mr.Skinner totaled 16 snaps between defense and special teams in Denver’s 20-13 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. He had a solo tackle on punt coverage in the first quarter, giving him 23 career stops. Mr.Casey was inactive in the victory.

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