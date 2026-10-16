It’s the worst news one can get: another school shooting. As we continue to learn about the terrible school shooting at Silver Rail Elementary School in Bend, Oregon, parents, teachers, and others struggle with the question of how to keep our children safe.

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What Do We Know

Authorities held another press conference Friday afternoon describing the scene and revealing what they are learning. Police say it was a father of two children who shot the 16 suspect. They also noted the additional heroric actions of a teacher who tried to wrestle the gun away from the criminal.

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Idaho Reacts To Bend School Shooting

Several folks shared with us their views on how to prevent these school shootings. Many believe it is up to the individual to arm themselves in case a shooter emerges. "It's a shame someone could be charged with a felony for saving lives," said Tom Gresham host of Gun Talk on KIDO Talk Radio. He continued to urge everyone to train for any type of dangerous situation.

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Is Arming Teachers The Answer?

The Bend Police arrived on the scene within in minutes according to multiple reports. Their response time was exceptional, however lives were still lost. The criminal did blast the locks of the doors, so even security measures weren't enough to keep him out. Most Idaho schools have school resource officers who are armed or security officers who aren't.

Idaho teachers can carry guns win schools with approval from their school boards and proper training. "You have to protect yourself in all situations," Brian in Nampa told us.

Idaho is culturally very different from Oregon, regardless of our difference please pray for the victims and that there are no more school shootings.

Bend, Oregon Remembers The Fallen The Community Mourns Together Gallery Credit: KEVIN MILLER

Twin Falls Mass Shooting Vigil / In-N-Out Burger Memorial Aug 4, 2026 Photos From The Twin Falls City Park Vigil And In-N-Out Curbside Memorial Gallery Credit: Greg Jannetta