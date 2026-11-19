Who Pays Boise State Athletes? Idaho Is Taking a Look
Boise State's Payroll?
The Cost Of The Game
The Super Friends Release Their Report
The official name for the group is the Working Group on College Athletics. Here's what they say could help finance the future of Boise State Sports.
The report presents seven proposed solutions in two categories. Options using existing funding include asking the Idaho State Board of Education to allow universities to temporarily retain interest earned on tuition and fee deposits, considering loans from the Higher Education Stabilization Fund, and streamlining the capital project process for athletics facilities.
Options for new revenue include encouraging universities to generate revenue from assets they already own, capturing revenue from sports-related activity on prediction markets, and recognizing the economic activity athletics generates in local communities.
What's Next?
The challenge is most programs and conferences, except the SEC and Big 10, will bankrupt themselves. Congress and President Trump want to pass the Save College Sports Act, but that bill appears to be dead especially after the recent election/
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