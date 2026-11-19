It’s not easy to be a Boise State Bronco these days. The team is on another postseason run and still enjoying the shine of an incredible College GameDay broadcast on ESPN.

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The team is doing its best to win in the unfair world of financing college football teams.

How big is the discrepancy between the moneyed programs like Ohio State, Oregon, and Boise State? Those two Big Ten teams are rumored to be paying $50 million for their football payroll. Yes, fifty million dollars to finance a college football team at a state school.

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Boise State's Payroll?

Boise State? Speculation based on public statements by Boise State Athletics before a State Board of Education meeting puts the number somewhere between five and nine million dollars for football alone.

Boise State officials said they paid their athletes $10 million across all sports. An educated guess would put the total at maybe a million dollars, on the high end, to pay the rest of the athletes.

The Cost Of The Game

Boise State Athletics reported a budget deficit of $18 million. The state board said they would cover it this year, but what about future years? Enter Governor Little, who created a group of Super Friends to find the money to help Boise State compete. Boise State has worked to create additional revenue by producing concerts, Banana Ball, and monster truck shows. However, those revenue sources haven’t made the desired impact.

The Super Friends Release Their Report

The official name for the group is the Working Group on College Athletics. Here's what they say could help finance the future of Boise State Sports.

The report presents seven proposed solutions in two categories. Options using existing funding include asking the Idaho State Board of Education to allow universities to temporarily retain interest earned on tuition and fee deposits, considering loans from the Higher Education Stabilization Fund, and streamlining the capital project process for athletics facilities.

Options for new revenue include encouraging universities to generate revenue from assets they already own, capturing revenue from sports-related activity on prediction markets, and recognizing the economic activity athletics generates in local communities.

What's Next?

The challenge is most programs and conferences, except the SEC and Big 10, will bankrupt themselves. Congress and President Trump want to pass the Save College Sports Act, but that bill appears to be dead especially after the recent election/

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