Bronco Nation Dominates ESPN’s Gameday [photos]
How It All Began
The day started with the popular or polarizing Pat Mcafee riding up to the state on a horse. It was a challenge due to his inexperience at riding a horse. We were worried because the horse was really uncomfortable and scared. The poor animal was tramatized by the noise and the passion of the massive crowd.
Big Pat Grabs The Hammer as Ian Cheers
More Than Football Fun
Boise State is one of the most underfunded programs in the competitve world of big time college football. For example, Oregon spends around 50 million dollars on their football roster. Boise State's roster expense is estimated to be closer to the 5-8 million dollar range.
Money can't buy you wins, but it sure does help. Having College Gameday in Boise withe massive crowd will draw more folks to think of enrolling at Boise State. However, the Athletic Department revealed at 16 million dollar budgetary shortfall. The Broncos can't afford to not have a dominant winning season.
What's Next for Boise State?
The team will feed off the Gameday love along with the big victory. However, the team's defense needs some work. If they win out, it's a great year, but if they lose, the season will have seemed a failure.
ESPN College GameDay Takes Over Boise, Idaho
Gallery Credit: Credit; Polo Aguayo
College GameDay Interviews with Rece Davis & Desmon Howard
Gallery Credit: Credit; Polo Aguayo
College Gameday Sign Ideas
Gallery Credit: Shannon Buccola