Boise State survived Oregon State, and the entire state of Idaho survived ESPN’s College GameDay. It had been 16 years since the iconic show was in Boise. Depending on who you talk to, either over 9,000 people showed up or almost 20,000 Idahoans showed up. It wasn’t easy to get a great spot, but Boise and Bronco Nation impressed not only ESPN but the entire nation.

Polo / Polo Polo / Polo

How It All Began

The day started with the popular or polarizing Pat Mcafee riding up to the state on a horse. It was a challenge due to his inexperience at riding a horse. We were worried because the horse was really uncomfortable and scared. The poor animal was tramatized by the noise and the passion of the massive crowd.

Big Pat Grabs The Hammer as Ian Cheers

Polo / Polo Polo / Polo

More Than Football Fun

Boise State is one of the most underfunded programs in the competitve world of big time college football. For example, Oregon spends around 50 million dollars on their football roster. Boise State's roster expense is estimated to be closer to the 5-8 million dollar range.

Money can't buy you wins, but it sure does help. Having College Gameday in Boise withe massive crowd will draw more folks to think of enrolling at Boise State. However, the Athletic Department revealed at 16 million dollar budgetary shortfall. The Broncos can't afford to not have a dominant winning season.

What's Next for Boise State?

The team will feed off the Gameday love along with the big victory. However, the team's defense needs some work. If they win out, it's a great year, but if they lose, the season will have seemed a failure.

ESPN College GameDay Takes Over Boise, Idaho This morning ESPN College GameDay Built By The Home Depot completely took over Boise State University's campus. The major production show brings in thousands and kicks off Boise State’s Blue Chaos. Gallery Credit: Credit; Polo Aguayo

College GameDay Interviews with Rece Davis & Desmon Howard Behind the scenes interview on College GameDay lead host, Rece Davis and analyst, Desmond Howard Gallery Credit: Credit; Polo Aguayo