It is the Christmas season, and it’s never too soon to light up the Christmas Tree. Thankfully, our friends in Nampa will be lighting their Christmas Tree after Thanksgiving. Don’t you miss Thanksgiving? We seem to forget Thanksgiving and rush right into the Christmas season. Some stores have dueling Christmas and Halloween displays competing for attention.

Photo by Meelika Marzzarella on Unsplash brown and white turkey

Treasure Valley City Kicks Off Christmas

The great city of Nampa announced they're ready for the Christmas season with several ceremonies, family-friendly fun activities, and the lighting of the Christmas Tree. When will the Christmas season in Nampa start? Get ready for all the action Saturday, November 28th, at the Christmas tree lighting event at 12th Avenue South and Front Street.

What Else Is Going on In Nampa?

There will be activities throughout the day. The Nampa Farmer's Market is hosting their Winter Wonderland Market in Lloyd Square from 10am-7pm. Idahoans love to support their local businesses and Saturday will be Shop Small Saturday. It's a nationwide movement to support local businesses in Nampa and Beyond.

What About Parking? Will I have to Pay Or is it Free?

Yes, there will be free parking in the downtown parking garage next to the majestic Nampa Public Library. A special thank you to the Nampa Development Corporation.

Mrs. Claus Is coming to Nampa

Photo by JESHOOTS.COM on Unsplash assorted Christmas ornaments

Mrs. Claus will be reading stories at the Nampa Public Library from 1-1:30 p.m. Come early for the best seat and a chance to win the “golden ticket” and get immediate access to a carriage ride.

Photo by lo lindo on Unsplash two women checking on Christmas decorations

When Are The Lights Coming on in Nampa?

Here are the details from the city of Nampa.

The tree lighting celebration will begin at 5:00 p.m. with entertainment from the Boys & Girls Club of Canyon County choir and Monteiro Studios. Just ahead of the official tree lighting at 6 p.m., Nampa Mayor Darl Bruner will share a few words. Santa and Mrs. Claus will be making an appearance immediately following the tree lighting and be available to take photos inside the Nampa Train Depot free of charge.

Treasure Valley Christmas Lights and Events 2026 From Winter Garden aGlow and Caldwell's Winter Wonderland to holiday parades, Festival of Trees and visits with Santa, here's where to celebrate Christmas in Boise, Meridian, Nampa, Caldwell and across the Treasure Valley in 2026.

The Village at Meridian's Iconic Christmas Tree Lighting Take a look at the magic that takes place inside of The Village at Meridian ahead of each Christmas! Gallery Credit: Credit: Mateo, 103.5 KISS FM