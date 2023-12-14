Right in the heart of downtown Caldwell, Indian Creek Plaza has once again transformed into a mesmerizing winter wonderland, capturing the spirit of the season with over 1 million dazzling Christmas lights! And there are some new additions this year that make the experience more than just Christmas lights, attracting visitors from all corners of the Treasure Valley.

Keep scrolling to check out 20 pictures of Caldwell's Indian Creek Plaza Christmas Lights!

New to Indian Creek Plaza are the charming fire pit areas available for online rental, providing the perfect cozy spot to hang out with friends and loved ones. Additionally, the plaza has introduced a new bar and an enchanting ice-skating rink, adding an extra layer of magic to this Christmas experience.

Idaho Outfitters Idaho Outfitters | Indian Creek Plaza loading...

And don't forget the horse drawn trolley, wagon, and carriage rides from Idaho Outfitters.

Everyone is invited to enjoy the season by taking a stroll through the radiant Christmas light displays, ice-skating, horse-carriage rides, shopping, dining, sipping on hot cocoa, and full-on immersing themselves in this beautiful holiday atmosphere. The ice-skating rink is the perfect spot for creating memories that will last a lifetime. You can book sessions online here.

This weekend, and throughout the holiday season, gather your loved ones and head over to the Indian Creek Plaza for a truly unique Christmas experience here in the Treasure Valley — and a great family tradition for years to come.

20 Pictures of Caldwell's Christmas Lights at Indian Creek Plaza Gallery Credit: Parker Kane

