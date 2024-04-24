Join the Fun: 4 Boise Area Events with West Valley Humane Society

The West Valley Humane Society (WVHS) is getting ready for Idaho Gives, a statewide initiative aimed at supporting local organizations, and their goal is to surpass their fundraising target of $25,000.

Every dollar raised will directly contribute to WVHS's essential programs dedicated to saving the lives of animals in their care.

Don't miss the fun events they've planned with the community! From April 29th to May 2nd, WVHS has organized a series of events to have fun, celebrate, garner support from the community, and generate funds. Check out the schedule below!

Idaho Gives Events for the West Valley Humane Society

Monday, April 29th

WVHS will kick off Idaho Gives with a "Pints for Pups" event at White Dog Brewing Company in Caldwell from 4-8pm. For every pint purchased, White Dog Brewing Company will donate $1 to WVHS. Dogs are welcome on the patio, weather permitting.

Tuesday, April 30th

National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day will be celebrated at the West Valley Humane Society from 10am-6pm. Thanks to TDS Fiber's generous support, adoption fees will be waived, with an additional $50 donation from P1FCU for each adoption. Also, free puppuccinos!

Wednesday, May 1st

Stella’s Ice Cream Social from 4-6pm in Caldwell. For every scoop of "Tin Woof Sundae" purchased, $.50 will be donated to WVHS throughout the entire month of May. Furry friends can enjoy "pupscicles" with 10% of sales supporting WVHS.

Thursday, May 2nd

Join WVHS at Split Rail Winery from 4-8pm for "Wine not give?" Every dollar donated will directly benefit shelter pets in need. Enjoy discounted wine at $8 a glass for every donation made to WVHS, along with live music and a food truck. Entry is free!

Supporters who are unable to attend these events can still contribute by visiting WVHS's Idaho Gives page here.

Find more event information here. To adopt, foster, or learn more about the dogs available at the West Valley Humane Society, visit www.westvalleyhumanesociety.org

