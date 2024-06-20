The West Valley Humane Society, a beacon of hope for lost and abandoned pets in Canyon County, is facing a dire situation. This shelter, which was once known as the Canyon County Animal Shelter, has been a pillar of our community for years. It's a place that has not only cared for our furry friends but also earned recognition as a runner-up in a national contest sponsored by television star Rachel Ray and the ASPCA.

Over the years, the shelter has been challenged to care for dogs, cats, and other animals due to revenue challenges. Joe Biden's horrible economy has increased the cost of everything in America. The West Valley Animal Shelter has taken to posting on Facebook describing their position as an emergency.

The shelter has solicited food and other necessities on social media. The community has always responded with filling the food pantry and answering the call for other donations.

Canyon County officials responded to the Facebook post issuing a press release Thursday. The county said they've paid $850,000 to help pay for a new roof for the shelter.

The county did issue a unique message in their press release asking for the public's help concerning any potential mishandling of funds by the shelter.

"In addition to providing the roof upgrade, the County contributes to the WVHS through a monthly payment made through the County’s lease and service agreement with WVHS that is negotiated annually. WVHS is also financially supported by the cities of Nampa, Caldwell, and Middleton through contractual agreements. The County believes having an independent, non-profit animal shelter is an asset to the citizens of the County and, along with our municipal partners, will review WVHS’s budgetary requests through our annual contract renewal process. Allegations of wrongdoing with WVHS monies should be reported directly to law enforcement and are not a matter the County will comment on."

You can help save the West Valley Humane Society by donating here.

We'll continue to update you on this story as it develops.

West Valley Humane Society Dogs Who Need Homes! Jan. 2024 Please consider rescuing one of these amazing shelter dogs at the West Valley Humane Society. For the entire month of January there are 50% promotions as an effort to rehome these adorable pups.

To adopt, foster, or learn more about the dogs available at the West Valley Humane Society, visit www.westvalleyhumanesociety.org Gallery Credit: Parker

Enjoy Fall in Idaho with a New Furry Best Friend! (West Valley Humane Society) Here are 35+ dogs that are currently available at the West Valley Humane Society 👇 Gallery Credit: Parker Kane