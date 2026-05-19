Miller&#8217;s Mission: Treasure Valley Subaru Donates [Photos]

Miller’s Mission: Treasure Valley Subaru Donates [Photos]

Alec Simeone
Miller’s Mission continues till this Saturday at the Walmart on Garrity and Franklin in Nampa. Twice a year, Kevin Miller and the Boise Rescue Mission partner to raise awareness, help the needy, and make a difference.

Tuesday morning was a record-breaker as the entire staff of Treasure Valley Subaru showed up to donate a massive amount to fuel the Boise Rescue Mission’s summer programs.
Summer is a challenging time for charitable groups. Abused women use the time to get out of dangerous situations. The war with Iran has raised prices on everything from gasoline to food. Your donations will make a difference. Please consider stopping by to donate, pray, or volunteer.

Treasure Valley Subaru Miller's Mission Spring 2026

Gallery Credit: Alec Simeone

Next Step - Boise Rescue Mission

Boise Rescue Mission's Next Step Housing Facility. Next Step is currently under construction. Next Step will be able to house many families and give them access to on-site laundry rooms, shared kitchens, activity rooms, and much more.

Gallery Credit: Brittiany G.

Ferrets at the Idaho Humane Society

These ferrets are looking for their forever home.

Gallery Credit: Shannon Buccola

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Categories: Local News

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