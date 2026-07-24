It's the weekend, and many folks can't wait to escape the hot, smoky air in the Treasure Valley. For some, that means a quick trip to the mountains: Redfish Lake, Stanley, Idaho City, or a cool fishing spot. Sadly, those plans could be ruined due to the closure of Highway 21.

The Idaho Department of Transportation says the portion of the highway from 94 to milepost 105 is closed.

The cause of the closure is a landslide that happens when we have incredibly hot weather followed by short, intense bursts of rain and hail, which we've experienced recently.

IDT says with more rain on the way, they will do their best to get the road open, but it remains closed as they advise travelers to seek alternate routes. More rain means more chances of more mudslides, which can lead to dangerous or life-threatening situations.

Remember, Idaho is a rural state, which means it could take longer for help to reach Idaho travelers if an accident occurs. Safety is a priority which sadly could limit weekend plans to escape the heat.

There are alternatives to a weekend getaway, perhaps a trip to Roaring Springs or just simply staying inside with the air conditioning running effectively.

It may not sound like fun, but being trapped on a road that is closed isn't safe or an ideal way to spend any amount of time.

IDT says you can get immediate updates by clicking on this link here.

We'd suggest you look online for alternate routes if you really would like to visit Idaho City. Or just wait for the road to be reopened and stay safe.

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