Life can be a challenge for all of us, regardless of our profession or life stage. Depending on your political persuasion, politics can be inspiring or depressing. Taxes are going up while wages are struggling to keep up with the rising costs of living in Idaho.

Idaho has been ranked as the second most charitable state in the union. Idahoans love to give of their time and treasure to help people, causes, and animals.

For years, folks in Canyon County relied on the Canyon County Animal Shelter to take care of dogs, cats, goats, chickens, horses, and other animals. The nonprofit West Valley Humane Society took over from the county several years ago.

The shelter, along with the cities of Caldwell, Nampa, and Canyon County, is involved in a high-profile story revolving around budgeting levels. However, this is not a story about budgets.

It's about you finding time to make a difference, sponsor a kennel, donate food, volunteer your time, or make a financial contribution. Some don't want to go to the shelter because they're afraid they'll adopt too many dogs and cats or be depressed.

Going to the shelter will inspire you, not depress you, because you're making a difference. Whether you're donating time or treasure, you're helping an animal that wouldn't get a treat, food, medical care, or compassion without YOU!

When you rescue an animal, they're actually rescuing you. When we do for others, our problems become less overwhelming. Please take the time to help continue the good works of the West Valley Humane Society. Here are the latest adoptable dogs and cats.

