The Caldwell City Council approved its new budget despite numerous concerns over the West Valley Humane Society's inadequate funding. The city had stated that funding the shelter to maintainable levels would cause the firing of police officers and firefighters.

The animal shelter, the second largest in the state, is seeking a funding increase from $68,000 per year to $540,000. The shelter has been underfunded for years. The new board has detailed the reasons here.

(Disclosure, I am a member of the West Valley Board.)

The Boise Dev, in an exclusive report, detailed that Caldwell voted 5-1 in favor of the new budget, which contains $270,000 for the shelter. Although that is a massive increase, it is not enough to sustain the shelter. The staff is bare bones.

The populations of Canyon County, Nampa, and Caldwell, like those of Idaho, have grown rapidly in the past several years. With more people, it means more animals that need urgent care, low-cost medical services, adoptions, and other services.

Canyon County and Nampa are in the process of passing their budgets with proposals from West Valley. One lone Caldwell City Council member, Diane Register, voted against the budget. She pointed out that the city has $400,000 budgeted to create 'quiet zones' around the railroad tracks.

The city council and mayor have received harsh criticism for the implementation and then removal of downtown parking meters. The addition of a new hotel has angered many residents. A failed recall effort, along with lawsuits, continues to stoke discontent.

Caldwell and other cities will hold local elections this November to determine whether taxpayers approve of the current leadership.

Statement from West Valley Humane Society

West Valley Humane Society is disappointed by the City of Caldwell’s decision to approve its FY2026 budget with only 50% of the funding needed to maintain safe, effective shelter operations. This level of support is insufficient and unsustainable.

While we acknowledge the partial increase, the approved $270,000 falls far short of the $540,000 required to meet growing community needs. Animal welfare is not optional; it is a core public service. Underfunding these services doesn’t solve the problem; it simply delays it. Our costs are not decreasing, and this decision puts Caldwell at risk for a future emergency that could have been avoided.

We ask city leaders to consider a one-time allocation from reserves to ensure continuity of care. Our services are essential, and the community cannot afford the fallout of underfunding. The opportunity to act is now.

We remain committed to our mission and the animals and people we serve. As we consider next steps, we look forward to re-engaging with city leaders to develop long-term solutions that reflect the actual cost of this work and the shared responsibility to fund it.

As a nonprofit and the second-largest humane society in Idaho, we are now facing a significant funding gap. If you believe in our mission and want to help protect vulnerable animals in our community, please consider making a donation at www.westvalleyhumanesociety.org. Every contribution helps us continue this vital work.

