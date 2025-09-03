Despite the complete transparency of the West Valley Humane Society, the cities of Nampa, Caldwell, and Canyon County have decided to look at other alternatives to the shelter that has been underfunded by Nampa, Caldwell, and Canyon County for years.

The shelter would've closed if not for the work of the dedicated staff, volunteers, donors, and the massive monetary and staff donations from the Best Friends Animal Society, over $400,000, and the Idaho Humane Society, over $100,000.

(Editor's note, author is a member of the West Valley Humane Society Board)

Without notice, the two cities and the county issued a press release asking for a Request for Proposals from West Valley and other shelters. In a recent meeting, the CEO of the Idaho Humane Society spoke before the Caldwell City Council, stating how great a deal the city was getting.

The county's press release stated, "West Valley Humane Society (WVHS) requested a substantial increase in funding of $1.5 million total, with no room for negotiation." One has to ask, what essential services are the cities and counties willing to cut to make their budgets?

The release reported how all entities have been worried about the care of animals at the shelter. 'Over the past two years, community members have raised concerns about animal health and wellness, veterinary care, adoption opportunities, and overall shelter operations.'

Although the shelter has needed help for years, there was never a question from Nampa or Caldwell about the amount spent on essential animal health and welfare.

The three entities will now review the applications from whoever submits the request for proposals. Regardless of who takes over the care of animals in Canyon County, let's hope those responsible do the right thing by adequately funding the shelter.

