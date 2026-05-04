The war continues, and as it does, the price of everything goes up and down. Is the stock market like a roller coaster, or is a roller coaster like the stock market?

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President Trump continues to fight to free the Arab states and the Iranian people.

Opinion polls say the Democrats and Independents are not backing the president’s decision to liberate the entire region.

The entire world is hurting as the entire world’s economy seems to be in peril. Will Idaho and its people withstand the economic headwinds?

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When will we feel the pain? For most of us who drive gasoline-powered vehicles, we feel the pain at the pump. When transportation costs rise, everything rises. Sadly, many believe Spirit Airlines' bankruptcy was accelerated due to unsustainable fuel costs.

After gasoline, fertilizer is next on the list for not only those who love their very, very green lawns. But for those who actually make a living growing crops in the Gem State. Let's not forget the upcoming massive dry season due to the relatively light winter.

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Is there any good news? Despite the expected inflation associated with the war, most Idahoans remain optimistic about their daily lives. High school and college graduations are just around the corner, meaning more tuition bills and a renewed hope for greener pastures.

The continued investment in the state, along with its low unemployment, should shield most residents from the economic fallout other states are experiencing right now. Idaho is also and always has been near full employment, another sign of a strong Gem State economic backbone.

LOOK: States with the highest average cost of living These are the top 20 states across the country, including the nation's capital, where the average cost of living is the highest, according to data compiled by the Missouri Economic Research & Information Center . The average cost of living index is 100, which indicates the national average of all 50 states. The index includes cost factors such as groceries, housing, utilities, healthcare, transportation, and more. All states listed below are above that baseline. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

Top 10 Crops that Idaho Produces the Most are Surprising Stacker did this farmtastic study showing what states produce the most of what, then they took it even further by showing the monetary correlation with those crops. Let's see what crops make Idaho the most money. Gallery Credit: Nikki West