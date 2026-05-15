You can try to live without this need element, but eventually you’ll need to purchase and consume it. We all need air, water, and, despite the popularity of fasting, FOOD!

We could all talk about our favorite foods, healthy foods, expensive foods; food is on our minds every time and apparently everywhere.

For most of us, food is not something we eat; it’s a form of entertainment and, depending on our health, comfort food. There are so many cooking shows from Chef Ramsay to Top Chef to two or three cable outlets focusing on how to prepare, eat, and preserve food.

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Some folks are judged by their favorite places to eat. Young folks have turned away from the fast food lifestyle, favoring meal prep.

Boomers and Generation Xers still cling to their beloved fast food favorites like McDonald’s, Burger King, Kentucky Fried Chicken, and many others.

Fast Food Restaurants Remain Firm Favourites With UK Consumers Getty Images loading...

The cost of food is rising, causing restaurants in Idaho to rethink their future. On the other hand, In-N-Out and Raising Cane’s continue to build more and more new places to eat.

Let’s not forget the are favorite items at Albertsons, WINCO, Fred Meyer, Ripley’s, and wherever snacks are available. Sometimes even the most popular items disappear from our beloved shelves.

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Why do some items stay around forever while others magically disappear? Perhaps supply and demand? Or a new fad washes away an old favorite.

We have a new report on several food items that will be discontinued at the end of the year. Take a look below to see if it’s time for you to stock up before they’re shipped out for good.

Idaho Snacks Disappearing From Local Grocery Stores in 2026 PepsiCo Foods has a history of replacing discontinued products with new releases, so the shelf space won't sit empty for long. Whether the replacements earn the same loyalty is a different question. Gallery Credit: Joe Cunningham

These Are the Musicians Taking the Stage at the Western Idaho Fair in 2026 The Western Idaho Fair will take place from August 21st through the 30th this year in Boise at Expo Idaho Gallery Credit: Credit N8 Bird