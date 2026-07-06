The biggest game in the history of United States Soccer is happening tonight at 6pm our time, not in Los Angeles or New York City, but in Seattle, Washington.

Which is great news for fans in Washington and Idaho. It’s nice to have a GIANT game in the northwest.

The World Cup Soccer is so big because of the success of the American team, which beat Bosnia and Herzegovina on July 1st.

The crowds throughout the Americas have been a ratings boon for Fox Television. Have you noticed how everyone is now a soccer expert?

Steve Marcus, Getty Images Steve Marcus, Getty Images

It helps that the games or matches aren’t competing with college football, the NFL or any other major American sport. Idahoans and Washingtonians love their sports, and this is a big one. Some say it rivals the Seahawks' Super Bowl win.

Anna Moneymaker, Getty Images Anna Moneymaker, Getty Images

There is a controversy involving President Trump who likes to win and wants America's Team to win. The controversy is about a player who was ruled ineligible before he was ruled eligible for today's game thanks to a phone call.

Check out the details here.

During this time of war, a win by the national team would lift our spirit of unity and patriotism. Who can forget what the 1980 Olympic Hockey Team's win over Finland and Russia did for the country.

Whether you're lucky enough to go to the game or will be watching it like the rest of us, Go Team America! Can you say USA, USA, USA?

Check out the Amazing Photos of Fans and Player Celebrating US Soccer Why America Loves US Men's Soccer Gallery Credit: Kevin Miller

World Cup 2026 in America Check out where the 2026 World Cup games will be played in America Gallery Credit: Nick Northern