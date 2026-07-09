It isn’t often that a company is willing to give something away, but in an age of change, celebrating over 125 years of service is extraordinary.

Today, our friends at Meadow Gold will be giving away free milk to celebrate their 125th year of providing dairy products to Idahoans and many others.

Justin Sullivan, Getty Images Justin Sullivan, Getty Images

How Can You Get A Free Gallon Of Milk?

When and where will they give away the free milk? Mark this down on your calendars. July 15th at noon at the empty parking lot on 15th Avenue, between Idaho Street and Bannock Street in downtown Boise.

Just look for the Meadow Gold trailers, drive through, and get your free gallon of milk.

Make sure you take your free gallon of milk home, as temperatures will be in the triple digits.

KEVIN MILLER KEVIN MILLER

Over 125 Years of Service

The company began in Topeka, Kansas delivering milk with horses drawn carriages. In those days there were no phones, highways, or any of the modern day luxuries that we enjoy today.

In 1940, the company moved to it's Boise, Idaho location. The commitment continued as milk was delivered to homes via truck. The processing plant at 1301 West Bannock Street became a downtown landmark and a trusted source for milk production and distribution across the community.

Bryn Lennon, Getty Images Bryn Lennon, Getty Images

Don't Forget Where and When You Can Get That Free Gallon of Milk from Meadow Gold.

The company invites you to join them July 15th at noon in the empty parking lot on 15th Avenue, between Idaho Street and Bannock Street in downtown Boise. They’ll be giving away 125 cases of free milk, one gallon per car, while supplies last!

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