Meadow Gold Is Handing Out Free Milk In Downtown Boise
How Can You Get A Free Gallon Of Milk?
Over 125 Years of Service
The company began in Topeka, Kansas delivering milk with horses drawn carriages. In those days there were no phones, highways, or any of the modern day luxuries that we enjoy today.
In 1940, the company moved to it's Boise, Idaho location. The commitment continued as milk was delivered to homes via truck. The processing plant at 1301 West Bannock Street became a downtown landmark and a trusted source for milk production and distribution across the community.
Don't Forget Where and When You Can Get That Free Gallon of Milk from Meadow Gold.
The company invites you to join them July 15th at noon in the empty parking lot on 15th Avenue, between Idaho Street and Bannock Street in downtown Boise. They’ll be giving away 125 cases of free milk, one gallon per car, while supplies last!
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