Idaho's Growing Education Problems
The great financial and political commentator Lou Dobbs was not only a fan of education, but a product of Idaho public education. The commentator credited his formative years in Idaho classrooms and working the fields with migrant workers propelling him to graduate from Harvard University.
Mr. Dobbs parlayed his success in Wall Street to one in television. His most famous quote that he shared often with his audience still resonates today. "Public education is the great equalizer or liberator in our society.
Idahoans Are Tired of Education Spending
Idaho Education News covered the lack of approval for school funding. They report a school bond hasn't passed since May 2024. Despite the amount of money spent from the state, local districts continue to need more money to deal with repairs or building new infrastructures.
Same Old Story, Growth isn't Paying for Itself or Education
The state has allocated not one, but almost three billion dollars to fund Idaho schools K-12. Yet, the state money, doesn't help local districts with repairs or expansion. The state's largest school district, West Ada, continues to build new schools to accommodate the growth, but most schools are at their limit or overcrowded.
Teacher Pay Lags Behind The Region and Nation
Idaho teacher's rank either 33rd or 34th when it comes to teacher pay. The starting salary is lower than most states, although some districts do pay better than the average. For example, a teacher in Boise will make almost $80,000, while a teacher in Caldwell will take home just over $50,000.
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