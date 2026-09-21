Idahoans continue to react to Erika Kirk's surprise visit to Idaho. We reported that she visited Nampa Christian Schools, and we’ve now learned she also visited Boise State’s chapter of Turning Point USA. Local Idaho media did not cover the visit by this national Christian Conservative mom.

Read More: Erika Kirk Visits Nampa Christian Schools

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Erika Kirk Visits Boise State

The Boise State students were not aware that she would be visiting them during a luncheon meeting. President Cade Syvock told The Arbiter it was a major surprise.

“We had no idea it was going to be her … when she walked in, everybody immediately stood up and the room went quiet.” Syvock said. “I got a text saying, ‘You could have five people with you [at the lunch],’ — I wanted people that were hardworking, that had a passion for their country.”

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Erika Kirk Inspires Idahoans and Americans

Charlie Kirk’s widow continues to recruit young people who care about their faith and their country. It has been a little over a year since Mr. Kirk was assassinated in Utah. Turning Point USA and Chapter America have seen a massive number of new members since Mr. Kirk’s death.

A Look At Erika Kirk A look at this courageous young lady Gallery Credit: Kevin Miller

Charlie Kirk's Idaho Legacy Continues

Mr. Kirk visited the Gem State many times during his last few years. He spoke in Eagle, Meridian, Nampa, Boise State, and we do believe in East Idaho.

What Are Idahoans Saying About Erika Kirk Visiting Nampa and Boise

Erika Kirk Visits Idaho Reaction Idahoans Share their thoughts Gallery Credit: KEVIN MILLER