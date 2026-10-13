We're all motivated by various motives, whether money, power, accomplishments, sex, or the most potent motivator outside of the almighty, food. The food industry has become a spectator sport that fuels several television networks and sells billions in cookbooks, kitchen items, and anything associated with eating. The most influential person, arguably on television, is Gordan Ramsey.

Was there life on the planet before the Food Network?

Like all Americans, Idahoans love their food choices, and we're not just talking about the state's most famous food, potatoes. The Treasure Valley is blessed with great steak restaurants, from Indian Creek Steakhouse in Caldwell to Chandler's in Boise.

However, the state's best-tasting prime rib is so famous that folks travel to this yet-to-be-revealed secret location to enjoy the one-of-a-kind taste of the meat literally melting in your mouth. The good news is that you don't have to travel very far from Boise to enjoy this world-class experience gently tucked away in one of the state's hidden small-town treasures.

A Prime Rib Surprise in Homedale

If you're guessing that the best prime rib in Idaho is at a local restaurant, then you'd be partially correct. Idaho. Our hidden gem is not on a camping trail, a standalone building, or an elite shopping mall. One of Idaho's most delicious prime rib is located in a bowling alley in Homedale, Idaho.

The mouth watering meal is served only on Friday and Saturday nights from 5pm-8pm.

Dinner With a Side of Old-School Idaho

Yes, there is a restaurant that is part of the bowling alley. Folks from all over Idaho and Oregon routinely go to eat an enormous dinner and then bowl a few games at the bowling alley.

Planning Your Homedale Prime Rib Night

Homedale Bowling Alley provides a world-class eating experience and a return to traditional American fun. Take a trip back in time enjoying the game of bowling like your grandparents did years ago. Check out our photos below, and don't take our word for it; eat some prime rib in Homedale!

Check Out The Secret Home Of Idaho's Best Tasting Prime Rib Food and Fun All In One! Gallery Credit: Kevin Miller

15 More Small Town Idaho Restaurants That Are Worth the Drive Last fall, we put together a list of 15 small town restaurants and hidden gems that are worth making the trip to as you explore the great state of Idaho! We're not surprised that you told us that some of your favorites didn't make that list, so we put together a part two! Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart