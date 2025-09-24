Bad news is never welcome, especially in the great state of Idaho. The state isn't perfect, as most have felt the impact of the massive number of newcomers moving to the Gem State. Unlike other states that are experiencing population loss, Idaho continues to attract more people and businesses.

The Treasure Valley, like the rest of the state, has undergone a significant transformation. At one time, the area was filled with farms and cattle. Today, we see multiple subdivisions, along with increasing retail expansion.

With expansion, the area has celebrated the arrival of In-N-Out Burgers and other national chains. Idahoans have never had more choices to eat than in 2025. However, a subtle, disturbing economic pattern is hidden beneath Idaho's restaurant expansion.

Unfortunately, several restaurants in our area are closing. Some have been open for years, if not decades. Others have closed after being open for a year or less.

What's Causing the Closing of So Many Restaurants in Idaho?

You don't have to be a fan of Chef Ramsay or the Food Network to understand that the restaurant business is one of the most demanding and competitive industries.

We spoke to a few industry insiders who told us that, thanks to Joe Biden's policies, the cost of food has massively squeezed the already limited profit margin. "If I passed all the cost of my food to my customers, I'd have no customers," one business owner told us.

Another reason, besides the higher cost of food, is the increased competition. If consumers have a limited budget, more restaurants are competing for a fixed amount of available dollars.

We wish everyone who lives to serve the best of luck, and we will continue to update you on this developing situation in Boise and beyond.

