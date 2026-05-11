Are we alone? It depends on who you ask. A scientist will tell you that there must be other life forms in the universe. Perhaps there is alien life in our solar system, or, as some fear, on our very planet.

The Department of War , thanks to President Trump, has released numerous once-secret US Government files on alien encounters. He made it official on social media.

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“Based on the tremendous interest shown, I will be directing the Secretary of War, and other relevant Departments and Agencies, to begin the process of identifying and releasing Government files related to alien and extraterrestrial life, unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP), and unidentified flying objects (UFOs), and any and all other information connected to these highly complex, but extremely interesting and important, matters. GOD BLESS AMERICA!”

The government doesn’t use the term UFO, unidentified flying object. The official term for the unexplained is UAP or Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena. One online news source says Idaho is the number one state per capita for encounters with aliens.

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(If you’ve never watched the classic, Close Encounters of the Third Kind, we highly recommend it.)

The new report could shed light on historical sightings by Idahoans of unexplained flashing lights. The Gem State is the number one state per capita in UFO reports, according to several online publications.

Idaho is home to several very remote and distinct natural wonders, such as Craters of the Moon National Monument and Preserve. If aliens were in Idaho, the terrain might be welcoming to them. There are also vast, desolate areas throughout the state, as well as remote mountainous regions.

Military bases such as Gowen Field and Mountain Home Air Force Base have been said to attract out-of-this-world visitors.

LOOK: The states with the most UFO sightings For each state, we’ve also included details of famous UFO sightings in that state. Of note is that almost three-quarters of all UFO sighting reports in the United States occur between 4 p.m. and midnight , and tend to peak between 9 and 10 p.m. Food for thought next time you're out scoping for alien life. Keep reading to see which states have had the most UFO sightings. Gallery Credit: Nicole Caldwell & Matt Albasi

The Top 5 Most Chilling Idaho UFO Sightings Caught on Video Following the recent congressional hearings on UFOs (or UAPs) that all but confirmed the existence of extraterrestrials on Earth, we're looking at the top five most chilling UFO sightings caught on camera. Gallery Credit: Chris Cardenas