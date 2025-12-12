It is the time of year when a lot of us take time off to enjoy time with friends and family. It’s always amazing and frustrating how willing we are to wait in line, travel, or take a drive to enjoy family time. The Christmas season can seem like a real-life version of Seinfeld’s airing of the grievances from the Festivus for the Rest of Us episode.

The time for gifts and fine dining is a combination of the Super Bowl and the Olympics for workers in retail, delivery, and hospitality, including food service. While some of us get to take time off, let’s remember those working in law enforcement, hospitals, and other essential services.

If you do get time off and would like to enjoy a memorable dining experience, we’ve put together a few tips to share with you during this special Christmas time. Plus we'll answer a few questions on what to look for to take your breakfast, lunch,

Did you know most people do not list food taste or quality as their number one reason for eating at a special place? The number one reason is customer service in other words how the staff makes you feel. If you're not getting the best treatment, look to go to another place to share your special time with friends and family.

Does the staff pay attention to detail? In other words, is the place clean and you're not ignored? With the price of food today, poor service, bad food, and apathy aren't worth your time.

