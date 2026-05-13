For those who live in Idaho’s most populated areas, wild animals are not as prevalent as they are once they leave the Treasure Valley.

Idahoans and visitors alike love the outdoors, where they can escape the stress of traffic congestion and overcrowding.

Whether you’re camping or hiking, the Gem State is home to some of the deadliest predators on the planet. How many times have we seen the viral videos of bears gone wild? Or a moose on the loose? And let’s not forget mountain lions on the greenbelt in Boise and Middleton. No one wants to be a victim when trying to have fun.

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However, you don’t have to be Indiana Jones to be afraid of snakes. And yes, Idaho has many snakes that can bite you or your beloved dog. Every year, groups hold seminars to help protect your four-legged family member from the snakes of Idaho.

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Read this story here to find out how to make sure you or your dog does not become a victim of snakes in the Gem State.

Not all snakes are deadly; however, it’s good to know what is out there in our state. Snakes can strike you or your pet at any time. We’ve all seen the movies, so it’s best to be armed with all the information you need to stay safe.

Take a look at the list below before you head out on a walk, hike, or run. Be safe, everyone, and let’s get through the spring and summer together.

Snakes in Idaho, What's Venomous & What's Harmless We love Idaho and love the great outdoors that the gem state has to offer. Inevitably however, if you are outdoors enough, you will encounter a snake two. While many will run away from anything that slithers, it is helpful to know which snakes are common in Idaho and which ones are dangerous in Idaho. Gallery Credit: Idaho Fish and Game

10 Idaho Snakes That Won't Kill You and 2 That Totally Can If you're ready to face your fear of snakes, we're ready to help!

We're starting small by helping you understand three key facts about each snake in the gallery below: what they look like; whether they're venomous or not; and where they're found in the Gem State. Gallery Credit: Ryan Antoinette Valenzuela