Triple digits can lead to triple trouble if you're one of the many Idaho outdoor enthusiasts who can't get enough of the great outdoors in the Gem State. The wilderness is a place of great beauty and danger.

Once you leave you're neighborhood, you are literally taking your life into your own hands. Idaho is home to many predators like bears, mountain lions, wolves, and the most dangerous creatures, snakes.

We've covered the beginning of snake season in Idaho here. However, just because the kids are back in schools doesn't mean snakes have begun their winter retreat. Notice we didn't say the reptiles hibernate.

Snakes, according to multiple reports, do not hibernate. You may wonder how they survive the harsh Idaho winters if they don't hibernate. Snake bromanate, which means they do not sleep but conserve their energy by moving slowly.

However, we still have several months of snake activity in Idaho. Which means there are several places snakes can attack you, your family, or your pet. The Gem State is home to twelve snakes, including two venomous rattlesnakes. Here's a link on how to identify them.

It's best to avoid areas where snakes are prevalent, such as tall grass, weedy areas, rocks, and underneath crevices.

What do you do if a rattlesnake in Idaho bites you? Idaho Fish and Game produced a safety guide.

Move away from the snake to keep it from striking again.

• Do not try to kill the snake to take it to the emergency room.

• If you have cell service, call 911.

• Get medical attention as soon as possible. Time is critical.

• Stay calm and try to keep the victim calm and quiet. Use a splint to prevent the bitten limb from moving. Movement will increase blood flow and spread the venom more quickly.

• Do not try to suck out the venom, put a tourniquet above the bite site or make cuts over the bite. It will not stop the spread of the venom; it will only make things worse.

• Try to keep the bite below the level of the heart. • Make sure there is nothing tight around the bite area as it swells. Remove rings and bracelets if the person is bitten on the hand.