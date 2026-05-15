Idaho is one of the most magnetic states in the nation. The state is once again the most popular move to from wherever you used to call home. The Gem State offers a lifestyle of vast outdoor adventures and a family-first environment.

Idaho is a state with less crime than most. A population that is very patriotic, giving to charity, pro police, and pro-military. Some retirees circle the day they leave liberal states like California, Oregon, and Washington (COWS), to find their perfect Idahome.

Do People Leave Idaho?

Yes, some folks don't have the best experiences when moving to the Gem State. They don’t like the Idaho lifestyle, complain there aren’t enough big, expensive stores, or have other issues with the state’s remoteness.

Gem State's Social Media Profiles

Did you know there are many social media sites dedicated to the pros and cons of Idaho? Several folks complain that the state is full of bait-and-switchers. In other words, folks are phony according to these complainers.

If not Idaho, then Where?

Some folks decry the high cost of housing, although Idaho is much more affordable than California and Washington State. One native Idahoan left our state to move to Cleveland, Ohio. He told us he couldn't buy a home here so he moved to the mistake on the lake.

Another revealed he's going back to Oregon, he told us he was never given an opportunity to fit in although he tried valiantly.

We'll continue to monitor and update this story as it happens.

Idahoans Are Abandoning the Gem State For These 10 Appealing States New data from the United States Census Bureau reveals that these are the 10 states Idahoans who were moving away from the Gem State chose as their new home. For a better look at some of the most common factors that often influence relocation decisions. For each state, we pulled housing costs, rent prices, median household income, weather in the state’s largest metro area, population growth, crime rates and unemployment. Housing data came from Realtor.com and Apartments.com, while income, crime, employment and population figures were pulled from federal and state datasets. Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart

Idahoans Are Moving Away to These 12 States These days, it seems that everyone in Idaho is complaining about the amount of people moving to our state. The influx of residents is certainly real, but how often do we look at the folks moving OUT of Idaho? It's going on and these 12 states, by far, are "stealing" the most Idahoans away from us! Gallery Credit: Credit: Mateo, 103.5 KISS FM