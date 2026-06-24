It’s go time as America gets ready to celebrate its Independence. The country will be celebrating 250 years of freedom. Many old timers remember when the 200th anniversary took place in 1976. Do you remember when the bicentennial was celebrated, or were you too young?

Can you believe how much the country has changed in 250 years? What began as a dream of the Founding Fathers has prospered to become the greatest nation on earth. It wasn’t easy for those who created, defended, and protected America from enemies at home and abroad.

Justin Sullivan, Getty Images Justin Sullivan, Getty Images

The country will be celebrating the Fourth of July / Independence Day with a massive amount of pride and gunpowder. The Treasure Valley will be no exception as various communities, large and small, will be firing up the rockets red glare.

Here's a look at where you can see the big ones honoring our country.

Your Complete Treasure Valley Fireworks Guide A list of the Big Bangs! Gallery Credit: KEVIN MILLER

Not only will there be fireworks in your favorite town, city, or town square, but it seems every neighborhood will be producing its own show. The big shows are so big, even though they are illegal in Idaho. You can buy aerial fireworks, but you aren’t allowed to fire them off. Buyers of fireworks in Idaho must sign an affidavit stating they will not use them.

This year is a more dangerous year as we are in a severe drought season. Years ago, the entire foothills caught fire due to someone firing off fireworks and almost burning down the entire city down.

Pets are also to be protected because of the excessive noises and shock waves. Pet organizations urge Idahoans to keep their pets safe and indoors. No one wants to lose their favorite four legged furry family members over the looong weekend.