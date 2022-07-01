The 4th of July can be one of the best times of the year. However, if you're not careful it can very quickly turn into the worst day, not just of the year, but of your life.

If you're going to be lighting off fireworks, instead of watching a show put on by professionals, you have got to be careful. For your safety and the safety of those around you, please make sure you know what you are doing before lighting them off.

According to USA Today, roughly 15,600 people were hospitalized with injuries related to fireworks in 2020. That's the highest in nearly two decades. In 2021, the number is estimated to be slightly lower around 11,500 people. NSC.org states that in 2017, 8 people died and more than 12,000 were injured enough to have to seek medical treatment. Of those, 50% were to children and young adults under the age of 20. It's so important that you and everyone around you is aware of what's going on.

Not only are you risking immediate injury due to the fireworks, you also run the risk of starting a fire. An average of 18,500 fires are reportedly started each year by fireworks.

Here are 15 important fireworks tips prepared by the National Safety council.

15 Important Fireworks Safety Tips Don't become the story. To make sure your 4th of July celebration goes as smoothly and safe as possible, here are 15 fireworks safety tips from the National Safety Council. Look out for yourself and your friends and family this Fourth!

Check out the video below of what happened to a kid in Washington State because he didn't take these tips seriously.

