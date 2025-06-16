We are less than two weeks away from celebrating our nation's independence. It is a time of parades, barbecues, family gatherings, and insanity in Idaho.

Independence Day on the Fourth of July is one of the most dangerous days in our state. Idaho cities will hold massive fireworks shows, but that's not enough for rabid fireworks fans.

Fireworks is a HUGE business in our area. We see the tents selling any known fireworks, getting ready to open for business. Idahoans can't get enough of buying fireworks even though it's illegal to use most of those that are sold locally. ￼

The coming weeks will be filled with the annoying, inconsiderate sounds of unqualified yet passionate fireworks fans creating their own local displays. Sleep and beloved pets be damned; we want loud, bright fireworks. (So much for being a good, considerate neighbor during Idaho's fireworks season.)

Local animal shelters will be inundated with lost pets who escaped their homes driven by anxiety due to these local illegal fireworks displays. Hopefully, we won't lose any homes due to the fireworks starting house fires, leaving innocents homeless.

And yet, we love our fireworks. We love them so much we break laws to fire them above the sky night after night. Purchasing aerial fireworks in Idaho is legal as long as you sign an affidavit saying you only fire them off in specific locations. (No one obeys the law, and we all suffer for the lack of enforcement.)

Is there a solution? Buckle up and keep your pets indoors until the silly season concludes. God Bless America.

