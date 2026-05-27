Are you new to Idaho? If so, have you heard of chip sealing? If not, you’re about ready to enjoy a rather ‘unique’ experience driving through the Treasure Valley. Yes, for all of you regulars, it’s that special time of year where the stones fly, and your windshields crack. In other words, chip sealing season is back and this time with a vengeance!

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What is Chip Sealing?

If you're not familiar or wondered Ada County High District road crews do, here is their description from their website.

"Chip seal is a common method used to maintain and repair the surface of asphalt roads. Over time, asphalt naturally deteriorates due to exposure to weather conditions such as sun, rain, snow, and the effects of everyday traffic. The chip seal process involves applying a thin layer of liquid asphalt, followed by a layer of aggregate, which can help address surface damage and enhance the road's durability."

ACHD issued a press pronouncement stating they’ll be sealing over 350 miles of roads this summer. What does that mean for you? It means that despite your best efforts, loose gravel will be flying at your windshields. It’s not unusual to have to replace a windshield because small cracks can grow into big ones. It’s one of the very few downsides of living in our area.

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What Areas Will Feature The Flying Stones?

ACHD has sent out their plan for the upcoming season. They've announced Zone 7 will be where the action will begin. What is Zone 7? You can click here. Also, the area is Eagle Rd between Chinden Blvd and I-84, west to McDermott Rd. Not including the section between McDermott Rd and Ten Mile Rd between Chinden Blvd and Ustick Rd.

When Will It End?

Great question, ACHD says they hope to be done by the end of September weather permitting.

Want more chip sealing information? Click here for this interactive map.

High Speed Chase Caught on Camera in Idaho! Who would have thought that Idaho would be a place that we see something like this? Gallery Credit: Mateo, 103.5 KISS FM

2026 BMF Ticket Stops Follow along for updated 'free ticket locations' all across the Treasure Valley.

*locations and times are subject to change. Gallery Credit: Mateo, 103.5 KISS FM